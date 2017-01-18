Brexit feedback wanted

The Cabinet Office is seeking the public’s views on the impact on the Cayman Islands of the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the European Union, popularly known as Brexit.

Input will be collated and used to help develop a formal position for the Cayman Islands that will be shared with the U.K’s government and overseas territories peers at an upcoming meeting on the topic.

In preparation for this meeting the Cabinet Office and wider government has been considering various matters. They include current benefits that the Cayman Islands receives due to the U.K. being a member of the E.U. including the European Development Fund and other horizontal funds, freedom of movement and borders, access to the E.U. Single Market and memberships to organisations.

Other matters to be considered include legal, policy, economic, commercial, social and other implications for the Cayman Islands as a result of the U.K. leaving the E.U. and also legal, policy, economic, commercial, social and other opportunities for the Cayman Islands as a result of the U.K. leaving the E.U.

Another consideration is how Brexit might impact Caymanians personally, for example those travelling or studying abroad.

While government wants to hear from the public on any matters arising from Brexit which they believe could affect the Cayman Islands, it believes the above may also serve as a reference point for consideration by the public – whether individuals or businesses.

Urging members of the public to share their views Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose said: “In addition to being a British Overseas Territory, the Cayman Islands is an international financial services centre that has a very diverse population. As such it is inevitable that we would be affected by an event of such far-reaching effect on international relations.”

The Cabinet Secretary notes that interested persons will have further opportunities to provide feedback, as negotiations continue between the U.K. and the E.U. Persons may email feedback to Brexit@gov.ky by Friday Jan. 27, 2017.