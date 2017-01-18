Chinese ambassador visits Cayman

The Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming was on an official two-day visit to the Cayman Islands, which began last Thursday, Jan. 12.

During the visit, Ambassador Liu confirmed that China would implement an agreement signed by the U.K. to grant Most Favoured Nation status to Cayman Islands-registered shipping entering Chinese ports.

This will significantly reduce the port dues paid by Cayman Islands ships and is seen as a boost to the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry. The ambassador’s confirmation followed earlier discussions between the Governor’s Office and the Chinese Embassy in London.

Ambassador Liu started his visit with a courtesy call on Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick.

This was followed by a courtesy call on Acting Premier and Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport. Moses Kirkconnell. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Chief Officer for District Administration, Tourism and Transport Stran Bodden greeted Ambassador Liu when he arrived to meet Mr. Kirkconnell.

Prior to a lunch hosted by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, the ambassador also met with Minister for Financial Services, Commerce and Environment Wayne Panton and Ministerial Councillor for Health and Culture Roy McTaggart. Later in the day he toured the Cayman Turtle Centre to learn about heritage and conservation efforts before attending a reception with financial services and commerce stakeholders.

On Friday, Ambassador Liu visited Cayman Enterprise City to learn about the special economic zone and meet Jude Scott, who is chief executive of the private-sector financial services association Cayman Finance.

The ambassador’s concluded with a meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce and a visit to the Cayman Islands National Museum in the afternoon.