Don’t give up on fitness goals

(BPT) – To lose weight and/or get in better shape consistently ranks as one of the top New Year’s resolutions. However, many resolutions to reach this goal fall short or last less than a month because a great idea is seldom successful without a plan to make it happen.

If you’ve tried and failed to get in shape or lose weight as part of a New Year’s resolution, it’s time to put a plan behind your passion. Below are five tips from BiPro’s 31 Ways in 31 Days challenge. They are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels, so use them to start your own wellness resolution, whether it’s on Jan. 1, Mar. 1 or whenever you’re ready to make a healthy change.

Measure your success

Minneapolis fitness expert Chris Freytag says celebrating those small victories will keep you motivated to pursue your final goal, and there are ways to measure your results beyond stepping on the scale. She recommends keeping a workout journal to record improvements in your weight training, biking or running. Record each session in detail so you can review them later and see how your numbers have progressed.

Balance your protein intake throughout the day

Most people consume barely any protein in the morning, a fair amount for lunch and a lot with dinner. For the best results, you should try to balance your protein intake throughout the day. That way, your body has a constant stream of the nutrients it needs to function at its best.

Get motivated to work out even when you don’t feel like exercising

Sometimes you just don’t want to work out, but instead of putting it off until tomorrow, Jordan Hasay, a record setting professional runner, says it’s important to set small daily goals. “It’s all about winning the day,” she said. “As a professional athlete, my workouts every day are difficult. It’s all about taking baby steps and really looking at one step at a time and setting individual goals for the day.”

Don’t let a pre-existing injury postpone your workout

After a decade of playing pro football, Ben Leber had trouble running without pain due to his worn-down knees. So he took up boxing, as his twice-per-week cardio workout. The sport is physical and gets Leber’s heart rate up, all without putting unneeded pressure on his knees. Find the sport that appeals to you. Be it boxing, swimming or bike riding, there is a solution out there that works for you and your existing injury.

Start the day with a protein-packed breakfast

You know starting the day with protein is important, but your busy schedule means cooking eggs and bacon every morning isn’t possible. Instead, start your morning with a protein smoothie, using this recipe:

1 scoop unflavoured protein powder

1 cup strawberries

½ banana

1 cup almond milk

Blend them all together until they are thoroughly mixed and load them in your travel mug. You’ll have a great healthy breakfast to start your day.