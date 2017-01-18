FA Cup to come to Cayman

Football fans in Cayman will soon be treated to seeing the FA Cup trophy which is on a tour of the Caribbean.

Manchester United are the current holders of the FA Cup and they have agreed with telecommunications company Flow to give Caribbean fans unprecedented access to the famous trophy.

It arrived in Trinidad on Jan. 16, where it was shown at the Flow Sports headquarters and was showcased at activities for fans over a two-day period. The trophy is in Barbados on Wednesday, Jan. 18, then on to Jamaica from Jan. 19-21 and will end the tour of the Caribbean in the Cayman Islands from Jan. 21-24.

Dwight Yorke, Manchester United Ambassador, who himself lifted the FA Cup in 1999 with United’s glorious treble-winning team, will join Flow as a special guest on the final leg of the tour to make a special announcement about the soon to be launched skills-development initiative for young footballers – another Flow/Manchester United partnership.

“This is all for our customers who are lovers of the beautiful game,” said Garfield Sinclair, newly appointed president, Flow Caribbean. “We are the home of sports in the Caribbean and our relationship with Manchester United enables us to give our football fans this amazing opportunity to get up close to the FA Cup, which for some , is a once in a lifetime event. This certainly underscores Flow’s commitment to give sports fans more of what they want.”

As the FA Cup makes its way around the Caribbean, fans will have the opportunity to take photos and have the opportunity to participate in activities and win prizes from Flow and Manchester United.