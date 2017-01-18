Kimpton lives up to expectations

By Joanna Lewis

Joanna@caymanreporter.com

It’s luxury all the way at Grand Cayman’s newest resort, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. Perched along a glorious stretch of Seven Mile Beach, the stunning Kimpton hotel sets the benchmark in Cayman for decadence, glamour, and relaxation. Whether you’re looking to escape for a few hours, or get away from it all for a staycation like no other, here are four reasons to visit the Kimpton.

Spa treatments to die for

The Kimpton’s luxurious spa, “Spa at Seafire” is a must for the ultimate pampering treat. Spanning a staggering 8,500 square feet and featuring a breathtaking Moroccan-inspired decor, the spa uses a selection of natural and organic products to pamper mind, body, and soul, including vegan brand Osea, luxury Italian brand Comfort Zone, and the all natural cosmetic brand Salt of the Earth.

With seven decadent treatment rooms, the spa also includes a sumptuous relaxation room, as well as his and hers changing rooms, which both include a steam room and an outdoor soaking tub.

The spa offers a range of treatments, including facials, body treatments, massage, reflexology, brow treatments, waxing, manicure and pedicure, a hair-treatment bar, and makeup services.

If you do decide to treat yourself, then plump for the Hammam one of the spa’s signature treatments and the only place in Cayman to offer such a decadent treat.

An ancient Turkish ritual, the treatment combines the purification of steam combined with a ceremonial cleansing of water. Enjoy two hours of pure bliss, featuring botanical oils, an exfoliation with warm volcanic ash, and a clarifying detox with a soft cream clay containing rich marine silt and minerals. The final flourish is a relaxing body massage.

Alternatively opt for the Quartz Sand Therapy Treatment, also a first-of-its-kind in Cayman. Sand therapy is said to treat pain, alleviate discomfort, and relieve tension. The treatment takes place on a state-of-the-art table of warmed quartz sand which envelopes and ergonomically positions the body to facilitate a deeper sense of relaxation.

Fine dining with a Caribbean twist

Located in the culinary capital of the Caribbean, the Kimpton has a gastronomic line-up to tempt diners’ taste buds. Headed up by classically trained chef Massimo De Francesca, the resort features three exciting dining venues, including Ave, the resort’s open and airy signature restaurant, Avecita, a 12-seat chef’s bar, and Coccoloba, an enticing open-air beach-front cantina offering Mexican-inspired dishes infused with the flavours of the Caribbean.

Chef Massimo is no stranger to Cayman’s culinary scene, having previously worked at the Westin Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa and at Italian restaurant Ristorante Raggazi. Massimo utilizes local ingredients as much as possible, working with Cayman’s local farmers and fisherman, in addition to incorporating seasonal fruits, herbs and vegetables grown in the hotel’s gardens, to ensure only the freshest, tastiest fare makes it onto diner’s plates.

For a truly special evening, head to Avecita, recently named as one of CNN’s best new restaurants of 2017. Here, chef Massimo serves up his extravagant Mediterranean-inspired tasting menu. Featuring seven courses, each dish is prepared in-front of guests, offering a dazzling piece of culinary theatre. On the menu? Tempting and creative dishes such as roasted hamachi, veal tongue, and duck moulard, all expertly paired with a selection of rare wines. Cap-off the evening with some handcrafted cocktails prepared by the resort’s expert mixologists.

Alternatively, plump for the “Cava Brunch,” held every Sunday, 12-3 p.m. at Ave. Featuring live action stations, fresh seafood selections, a mouthwatering dessert display, and a “liquid buffet” featuring Raventos Cava and craft cocktails, brunch at the Kimpton offers a Sunday lunch like no other.

Beach-side relaxation at its very best

With busy lives it’s easy to forget that we live on an island that boasts some of the best beaches in the Caribbean. The Kimpton occupies one of the most beautiful stretches of Seven Mile Beach, offering the perfect place to de-stress, rejuvenate, soak up the sun, and enjoy a dip in the Caribbean Sea. Boasting ample loungers to relax on in addition to private cabanas, you are bound to find the perfect spot in which to relax.

If you fancy a break from the beach and the feel of the sand between your toes, then enjoy a dip in the resort’s expansive infinity pool, or tour the 12-acre grounds which are packed with more than 30,000 tropical plants representing 150 different species of native, endemic, regional, and tropical flora. Alternatively, stroll the boardwalk and soak up the views.

Fancy being active? Then take advantage of the complimentary water sports equipment, including paddleboards, tricycles, catboats, snorkelling gear, and kayaks; head to the gym for a work-out on state-of-the-art equipment; or partake in one of the resort’s daily fitness classes, including paddleboard yoga and “BeachFit.”

Round off the day in the Kimpton’s library, where you can enjoy an evening wine reception everyday from 5-6 p.m. and a browse through some of the books, all purchased from the Cayman Islands Humane Society Book Loft to help support Cayman’s shelter animals.

Stylish rooms to revel in

The resort boasts 266 guest rooms, nearly all featuring some of the best ocean views on island. Each room is designed to soothe the soul, with neutral hues highlighted by pops of tropical colour, triple sheeted “Frette” linens and extravagant baths and soaking tubs.

For a staycation unlike any other, book yourself in to one of the Kimpton’s three beachfront bungalows which offer a stylish sanctuary from which to escape the stresses of day-to-day life.

Boasting more than 5,000 square feet, each bungalow features a private event lawn, soaking tub, walk-in shower, loft-like living room, luxurious bedrooms, and fully-equipped sleek kitchen. The bungalow’s chic decor features white plank floors, weathered wood and white panelled walls, with beautiful views of the sea from every room.

Fancy truly pushing the boat out? For jaw-dropping views and unrivalled luxury, then plump for the 4,700 square foot, tenth floor Presidential Penthouse Suite, boasting a wrap-around balcony, two ensuite bedrooms, custom-built kitchen, outdoor kitchen featuring a high-performance grill, and custom-made furnishings from Spain and Italy.