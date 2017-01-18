Police kept busy

Three police officers sustained injuries while carrying out arrests over the weekend, and two others were also assaulted, in three separate incidents.

Early Saturday morning, Jan. 14 police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle accident on Fig Tree Drive in Northward. When they arrived the driver, a man, was outside a car which had flipped on its side. The man had an injury to his ear. Officers informed the man of the alcohol they could smell on his breath. He became very belligerent with the officers and an altercation ensued during which the man severely bit one officer on the leg and kicked the other. The man, 34 of Bodden Town, was restrained and arrested. He received treatment at hospital as did both officers for their injuries.

The man was charged with driving whilst impaired, two counts of assaulting police, assault ABH, resisting arrest, and refusing to provide a specimen and appeared in court on Monday.

Saturday evening, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of people consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance at the Caribbean Bakery on Mount Pleasant Road in West Bay. When police arrived, two men and a woman were consuming alcohol at the back of the premises; officers confirmed through the 911 Communications Centre that a warrant was out for the arrest of one of them. When officers informed the man that he was under arrest, he refused to comply and began resisting. A woman in his company pulled at the arm of one of the officers and was informed to stop or pepper spray would be deployed. The man then spat at the officers, and the woman again moved to intervene, and pepper spray was deployed. In the course of her arrest, the woman slapped and spat at one of the officers, while the man continued to struggle with officers while in handcuffs, fell to the ground, and spat at officers.

The man, 33 of West Bay, was arrested for assaulting police, causing fear or provocation of violence, resisting arrest, and for an outstanding warrant for possession of an illegal spear gun. The woman, 53 of West Bay, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assaulting police and obstructing police. Both are in police custody.

Early on Monday, Jan. 16 just past 12:30 a.m., armed officers responded to a call of a burglary-in-progress at a residence on Old Crewe Road in George Town. When they arrived they caught sight of a man standing behind a tree near the home, and immediately commanded him not to move. The man ran and scaled a nearby wall. One officer followed him and grabbed the man who forcefully twisted out of his grip and fled.

The man is described as being of light complexion and medium build, dressed in jeans and a grey or light blue T-shirt. The officer who pursued the suspect sustained a broken finger.