Westin marks $50m facelift

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa hosted a cocktail reception for local corporate, government and media partners on Thursday, Jan. 12 to celebrate completion of the first phase of its $50 million renovation.

The event was attended by about 30 corporate companies and government agencies. In attendance were Acting Governor Franz Manderson, Deputy Premier and Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport Moses Kirkconnell, and Councillor for Finance and Economic Development Roy McTaggart. Also in attendance was Councillor for Tourism and Transport Joey Hew, the Chief Officer for the Ministry of Tourism Stran Bodden, as well as Director of Tourism Rosa Harris.

Travellers will be greeted with a more inviting lobby featuring panoramic views, a fresh design palette inspired by colours of the Caribbean, and an expanded freshwater pool and swim-up bar for enriched guest experiences on the Seven Mile Beach. The top-to-bottom renovation will continue with the redesign of the resort’s 343 guestrooms and suites, which will debut in August 2017.

Aside from the newly renovated spaces, the Westin resort is giving travellers another reason to book their next trip to the award-winning Caribbean hotel with the “Westin Reveal” package. From now through Jan. 31, 2017, individuals who reserve a five-night stay up to Mar. 31, 2017 get their fifth night free, 50 percent off the resort charge and a $100 food-and-beverage credit. Package rates start at $172 per person, plus taxes and fees, based on double occupancy.

“Westin Grand Cayman’s location on one of the widest and most expansive portions of the famed Seven Mile Beach and the first-class experiences our staff delivers to travellers continues to be one of the reasons why travellers choose to stay at the resort and why they keep coming back,” said Morty Valldejuli, vice president and managing director.

“The new design of our lobby and public spaces embrace our spectacular beachfront, evoking the sights, tastes, smells, sounds, peace and serenity of the resort’s location. From the moment our guests arrive at the resort, they will feel refreshed, relaxed and exhilarated with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea,” Mr. Valldejuli added.

The Westin’s new lobby also serves as a chic location to meet for deliciously refreshing cocktails, including both classic and inventive martinis, with the redesign of the resort’s Catboat lobby bar.

This winter, guests will also delight in a redesigned freshwater swimming pool, which has long been considered the largest on Grand Cayman, with a restyled swim-up bar that allows guests to sip on refreshing Caribbean cocktails while taking in breathtaking views of Seven Mile Beach. Elsewhere, the new Cayman Coffee Exchange now offers light, on-the-go snacks and refreshments, and the resort’s fitness centre and retail outlets have been enhanced with modern design married with Caribbean flair.

Beyond a new look and feel, the resort’s team of passionate hospitality professionals are on hand to provide more convenient services and enjoyable experiences designed to please the most discerning travellers.

Guests can now enjoy the services of a new pool and beach concierge to book daily activities from the comfort of the pool deck, a call waiting button to summon a server to the pool or beach, and expanded live music entertainment.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the resort transformation will proceed from May to August 2017 with the renovation of guestrooms and suites, including guest bathrooms. Throughout the renovation, guests of the Westin will continue to enjoy an elevated guest experience, including access to the famed Seven Mile Beach and exhilarating water sports.

These enhancements, along with the resort’s full-service Hibiscus Spa, inspiring AAA Four Diamond-rated Beach House, traditional and inventive Caribbean dining venues Ferdinand’s and Tortuga Beach Grill and Bar, ensure that Westin Grand Cayman continues to offer travellers a blissful beachfront retreat and unforgettable getaway on Grand Cayman.

The resort’s commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences has resulted in the Westin’s inclusion as one of Condé Nast Traveler’s World’s Best Caribbean Resorts (2016), 25 medals in the annual Cayman Culinary Competition (2016) and earned a Smart Meetings’ Smart Stars Award (2016).