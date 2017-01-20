Cayman celebrates heroes

The Cayman Islands will honour pioneers in tourism at the annual National Heroes Day celebration, at Heroes Square in George Town on Monday, Jan. 23.

“On this day, we will come together to pay tribute to the accomplishments and contributions of our tourism pioneers who helped to put the Cayman Islands on the map as a premier travel destination,” Premier and Minister for Culture Alden McLaughlin, said.

The tourism honourees were chosen from nominations sent in by their peers in response to an open nomination process that was held throughout September 2016.

“There are many dedicated individuals in the tourism industry who go above and beyond on a daily basis,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Moses Kirkconnell, said. “They are truly the heart of our Caymankind way of life, and I am excited to have this opportunity on National Heroes Day to acknowledge the important roles they play in the ongoing success of the industry.”

Deserving individuals will be awarded in the categories of Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll or Long Service Award. Those chosen as Early Pioneers, Pioneers and Emerging Pioneers, will receive their commemorative insignia and certificates at the award ceremony.

Highpoints of this year’s event include a walk-past by 300 pre and primary school children waving flags, and a special demonstration by the Pathfinders drill team.

As part of the traditional celebration, contingents of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service band, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Cadet Corps, Girls Brigade and the Scouts will march through the streets of George Town.

Also on the programme is the presentation of a bravery citation to an individual for exceptional courage in keeping the Cayman Islands community safe for all citizens.

The Cayman Islands’ National Heroes will be recognised, reminding the people about the multi-faceted contributions of the nine stalwarts: Hon. James (Jim) Manoah Bodden; Hon. Sybil Ione McLaughlin, MBE, JP; Hon. Thomas William Farrington, CBE, JP; Hon. Sybil Joyce Hylton, MBE; Hon. Ormond L. Panton, OBE, Hon. Desmond V. Watler, CBE; Hon. Mary Evelyn Wood, Cert. Hon., Hon. William Warren Connolly, OBE, JP and Dr. the Hon. Roy Edison McTaggart.

The laying of wreaths and a moment’s silence will also be observed to commemorate Cayman’s deceased nation builders. The patriotic event starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. The dress code is business attire and hats are optional.

After the ceremony there will be a tourism display in the Town Hall, followed by live entertainment and free refreshments in the George Town Public Library car park.

The District Youth Cook-Off culinary competition will also take place in the library car park from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.