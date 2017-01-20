Conference to attract global interest

By Lindsey Turnbull

Under the theme of “Defying Gravity: The Future of Alternative Investments in Exceptional Times,” the Cayman Alternative Investment Conference is taking place from Feb. 15-17 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa and organisers say they have crafted the event to ensure a big shift towards attracting international delegates this year.

Sponsored by KPMG and Dart, the CAIS has one of the biggest names in Hollywood, former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, giving a keynote address, along with the CEO of Virgin Galactic, George Whitesides, head of the world’s first commercial spaceline. Other addresses will come from Mark and Scott Kelly, twin astronauts helping NASA study the impact of long-duration space flight, Mike Abrashoff, the former Navy general famed for transforming the worst-performing ship in the Navy’s Pacific Fleet into the best-performing ship and renowned Irish economist, writer, broadcaster and journalist David McWilliams.

Chris Duggan, VP of Dart Enterprises Ltd, explained the choice of speakers at this year’s event:

“The keynote speaker is always one of the most highly anticipated sessions at CAIS and we have become renowned for having some of the biggest names appear, from George W Bush to Jay Leno, and so there is a lot of pressure to choose a public figure who is not only recognisable but also has a good story to tell,” he said. “Arnold Schwarzenegger is perhaps one of the most recognisable names out there – from bodybuilding to movies and then on to politics, his achievements span a huge cross-section. What a lot of people don’t realise however is that he is also an extremely generous philanthropist and a highly successful businessman who has invested his success in an array of stocks, bonds and privately controlled companies, as well as in sports franchises and real estate. With such a storied career, I am sure he will prove a fascinating keynote speaker.”

Mr Duggan explained that the theme for the Summit this year is “defying gravity” and so they decided to also have a second keynote speaker relevant to the theme – Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.

“I think that everyone is fascinated by the future of space travel and, as George is responsible for guiding all aspects of building the world’s first commercial spaceline, he is going to have some fascinating insights into what this means not just for the industry but for civilisation as a whole,” he said.

Industry insight

But while the big names are intended to act as the main draw for delegates, the conference is focused primarily on the alternative investment industry. Mr Duggan explained how the industry would benefit from attending the conference.

“We have a packed agenda this year with more than 80 speakers across the two days of the Summit and with 2016 proving to be such a turbulent year both economically and politically, we are anticipating a lot of heavy discussion,” he explained. “The keynote addresses are important to provide a bit of light relief in the agenda, but also to provide a broad, top-level discussion on our key event themes. There is already a lot of buzz about our two keynote speakers and I am sure George and Arnold will be two of the highlights of this year’s Summit.”

As well as the heavyweight financial discussions, there will be a philanthropic discussion at the end of the proceedings.

“When we launched CAIS four years ago we knew that we didn’t just want it to be a talking shop about the industry, we wanted philanthropy to be at the heart of its purpose and to be about real people and real issues,” Mr Duggan said. “The philanthropic panel is always the last panel of the Summit on the Friday afternoon and is really there to remind the hedge fund industry that it has a responsibility to embrace its role as a leading source of philanthropic capital and that more needs to be done to bridge the gap between the financial world and the charitable world. We are a not-for-profit event and really want our delegates to leave the Summit feeling inspired to be responsible individuals and to support philanthropic efforts both locally and internationally.”

International appeal

Efforts to create such a substantial conference means that the organisers have seen a change to the ratio of local and international delegates this year.

“In previous years, it was a 50/50 split between locals and overseas delegates, but we have really noticed an upturn this year in the amount of overseas participants. This year we are anticipating an 80/20 split between off and on island representatives, which is great for the industry and great for Cayman,” Mr Duggan said.

Now in its fourth year, CAIS will feature industry speakers, curated panels and fireside chats centered on ensuring the relevance of alternatives in a time of heightened market volatility and an increasingly turbulent financial landscape, organisers said. Topics will include the impact of central bank policy, the opportunities in credit and infrastructure investing, and a discussion on how artificial intelligence and blockchain technology are changing investment operations. There will also be a panel on how to improve client service.

As well as these discussions, the keynote addresses and the philanthropic panel, evening entertainment includes a Caribbean Dinner on Thursday Feb. 16 and a special Legends tennis event on Friday Feb. 17. The Summit is expected to attract more than 500 delegates from prominent pension plans, endowments, family offices, hedge funds and more.