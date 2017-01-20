Fidelity’s CEO attracts big names

Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited has announced the lineup for its 14th annual Cayman Economic Outlook “CEO” conference. It will be at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Over the past decade Fidelity has firmly established CEO as the platform for predicting local economic health for the year ahead. Each year the conference engages global experts to provide a forecast of the key social, economic and political issues with a view to educating, informing and provoking the local community, including politicians and business leaders. The conference is carefully designed to provide an understanding of the global forces that impact the lives and businesses of those residing and doing business in the Cayman Islands.

This year the conference will address the impact of the global economic slowdown, exploring the theme “Economic Stagnation: Finding a Path to Growth.”

“More than eight years after the global financial crisis, economic pressures continue to build which have resulted in dramatic political change,” said Brett Hill, Fidelity Cayman’s president and CEO. “There has been a backlash against globalisation and we’re witnessing an ever diminishing commitment to global cooperation. It is vital that we understand the factors underlying the global economy’s weak performance, what might be done to stimulate growth and what the implications are for the Cayman Islands.”

A world-class line up of international speakers are set to share their knowledge and experience with the CEO audience. Forbes Magazine’s political economy editor John Tamny is the keynote speaker and will share his views on barriers to economic growth, his predictions for the global economy and the impact of the new U.S. presidency. The line-up also includes financial technology expert Alex Tapscott who promises to demystify cryptocurrency and explain how the emerging blockchain platform is set to revolutionise the way we do business; RBC’s group economist for the Caribbean Marla Dukharan who will discuss the regional impact of Brexit and the change in U.S. presidency and give advice on how we can build resilience in our highly volatile world; staff writer for the New Yorker Evan Osnos will focus on the impact of China’s economic slowdown and concerns as trade tension between the world’s two biggest economies – the U.S. and China –are set to become one of the major threats to the global economy. The day will close with war correspondent and Middle East editor for Newsweek Janine di Giovanni who recently received the Courage in Journalism award for her work in war zones over the past 25 years, most recently in Syria. As we experience unprecedented levels of civil unrest, Ms. di Giovanni will discuss the human impact of political instability, how quickly peace can become war and the importance of economic policy in preventing civil strife.

The Governor Helen Kilpatrick will officially open the conference while Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin will share his annual address reflecting on 2016 and sharing his projections for the election year.