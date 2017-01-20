The future is bright for Cayman

Cayman’s economy is in robust health and 2017 is set to be a bright year for our islands with an exciting slew of planned projects to come online. As we reported in our Wednesday, Jan. 18 issue, the Cayman Island’s economy grew by some 3 percent in the first six months of 2016 and the local economy expanded by 2.8 percent, the highest recorded rate of growth since 2007.

One only needs to take a drive around Grand Cayman to see evidence of our growing economy and investor confidence.

South Church Street is awash with new developments. Phase 1 of Davenport’s 168-unit development Vela – one of the largest developments along South Church Street – welcomed its first residents at the close of 2016 with work now starting on Phase 11, while the upscale six-residence project being developed by Baraud Development Ltd., The Shore Club, is nearing completion. The 24-residence TIDES being developed by NCB Group will also boast a high-level of luxury and build-quality which Cayman is becoming synonymous for.

Our island’s roads are benefitting from a host of ongoing improvements. The expansion of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and the new underpass on West Bay Road is well underway, as is the widening of the Crewe Road bypass.

Infrastructure development is not stopping at our roads. The Owen Roberts International Airport is benefitting from an ongoing multi-million-dollar overhaul. Indeed, a closing ceremony was held on Tuesday this week as the iconic open-air A-frame waving gallery and observation deck closed as part of the ongoing airport expansion and redevelopment project.

Cayman’s tourism industry also has a growing portfolio of world-class resorts, all further evidence of developers and investors’ confidence in our economy.

The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is a shining beacon of our growing tourism industry. Developed by the Dart Group, the resort opened with great fanfare at the end of 2016 offering luxurious facilities and exceptional build quality, setting a new benchmark in Cayman.

As reported in our Wednesday issue, the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa recently completed the first phase of its $50 million renovation, demonstrating its confidence in Cayman’s economy and ever expanding tourism industry. Attended by a host of corporate companies and government agencies, the resort is set to be finished by August this year.

In today’s issue we report on the new Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman that is scheduled to open shortly. Located on the site of the former Treasure Island Beach Resort, Margaritaville will feature state-of-the-art facilities and event spaces, a revamped open-air lobby area and refurbished rooms, and an impressive line-up of food and beverage venues.

Plans for a new berth cruising terminal are ongoing but Cayman is still doing well without one. Figures up to the end of November 2016 showed there was a 3 percent increase on the previous year – and that was despite fears of a Zika virus outbreak. Last year was another good one for cruise passengers here and with the indications that figures worldwide are set to increase in cruise holidays, Cayman has every reason to be optimistic.

For overseas investors, developers, and residents, Cayman’s healthy and growing economy can only be music to our ears.