Kittiwake has app now

The ex-USS Kittiwake which was sunk off the west coast of Grand Cayman six years ago now has a marine app. The shipwreck and artificial reef still remains as the number one thing to do in West Bay on TripAdvisor.

The USS Kittiwake wreck is the only dive site in the Cayman Islands that is regularly maintained. Routine checks ensure the ship remains well preserved and that the wildlife is thriving. The greatest thing about the Kittiwake is it will only get better with time as the coral begins to develop.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Authority recently partnered with the Department of Environment on their new marine app which contains information on visiting the Kittiwake and a couple of rules and regulations. The app also includes an incident reporting feature so members of the public can report any occurrences they observe.

All commercial boats must be licensed from the tourism association in order to visit the site. The licensing fees go towards the maintenance of the Kittiwake. Snorkellers and divers are also required to wear wristbands and have dive tokens. If anyone witnesses these regulations not being followed, they are encouraged to use the app to report the incident.

The Kittiwake has helped boost the overall tourism industry in Cayman. Rod McDowall on behalf of Red Sail Sports Ltd. said: “The sinking of the Kittiwake has been a major success. It is popular with our local and visiting divers, as well as with snorkellers visiting the Cayman Islands on the cruises in addition to stay-over tourists.”

Anyone interested in visiting the dive site may contact any of the licensed operators as listed on kittiwakecayman.com.