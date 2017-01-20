New Margaritaville opens soon

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is opening in a few months on Seven Mile Beach and the first details have been revealed of its exciting line-up of food and beverage venues.

The property team also announced that veteran Cayman chef Dylan Benoit has been hired as executive chef of the resort’s signature restaurant, YARA.

Once open, Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman will feature three first-ever food and beverage concepts.

YARA – Meaning “the place” in the Caribbean’s native Taíno language, YARA will be a welcome addition to the island’s already dynamic dining scene. The first and only concept of its kind, the debut menu at YARA will have a heavy Nikkei influence offering steaks and game meats while serving the abundance of fresh, local fish available in Cayman.

“Over the last 100 years, Japanese settlers relocating to Brazil, Peru and neighbouring countries have been forced to adapt their traditional dishes and use products readily available in South America,” said chef Benoit on Nikkei cuisine. “Often incorrectly labeled as fusion, Nikkei is more accurately an evolution. The culinary equivalent to natural selection, a cuisine born out of necessity that has risen to the global stage.”

Equal parts tradition, exploration and innovation, Nikkei cuisine has been a century in the making and continues to evolve daily. Benoit and his team will bring a myriad of creative dishes at YARA which will also feature cocktails, a sophisticated yet affordable wine list, a live DJ and a warm contemporary design. YARA will serve as a gathering place for locals and travellers alike, for special occasions or a fun night out.

Spread – Spread, a European-style charcuterie and wine bar, will offer a cozy space for guests to kick back and relax over a glass of wine. Spread will be open to residents and resort guests, featuring an extensive wine list paired with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, fresh goods and kosher options.

Banana Wind Café – Named after Jimmy Buffett’s 20th studio album, Banana Wind Café is another first-ever restaurant concept that will be introduced at the resort. It will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, alongside ocean views.

In addition, the resort will feature several signature Margaritaville brand concepts. They include the License to Chill Bar, in Grand Cayman’s only open-air lobby, immediately putting guests into a vacation state of mind. License to Chill will serve handcrafted cocktails including signature margaritas and a seven-day-a-week happy hour.

The Margaritaville Coffee Shop features Margaritaville’s gourmet coffee. And with early morning hours, Margaritaville Coffee Shop will be the perfect spot for guests to start their day before heading out on a local excursion or to the beach. It will serve a variety of hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches, croissants, pastries and more. 5 o’clock Somewhere Bar & Grill boasts the largest swim-up bar on Grand Cayman.

It will be a great place to chill poolside while enjoying a specialty drink or draft beer in a souvenir Margaritaville blender cup.