New Sunrise Centre reaches next phase

The Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs has contracted local project development management company Rider Levett Bucknall to develop the Outline Business Case for the new Sunrise Adult Training Centre facility. The OBC will review the cost implications of available options for a facility in a more centralised location, the expansion of programme services, and increase in client enrolment. Rider Levett Bucknall was one of three companies that participated in the bidding process which took place over a seven-month period.

“This is an important step in establishing a modern facility that seeks to provide adults with disabilities in the Cayman Islands with access to lifelong learning and quality education and training in the most appropriate inclusive setting. I am extremely proud to be a part of the government administration that has passed the first ever disabilities law and has initiated the process to construct this much needed facility,” said Tara Rivers, minister for education. “I also commend the Steering Committee members for their commitment to seeing this project gain momentum. Although we are not necessarily ready to break ground just yet, we hope that the community and the corporate sector will join us in our efforts to make the centre a reality when the time comes. As a society, we have a moral obligation to provide as much opportunity as possible for the total inclusion of persons with disabilities, and this much needed facility will help to fulfil that responsibility.”

Kim Voaden, SRC acting director, said: “To say that the management and staff of the SRC are excited about this new phase in the future construction of the new building would be an understatement. There is an estimated waitlist of two to three years prior to possible attendance at the SRC day programme because of the current facility’s size restrictions, physical accessibility and staffing. Therefore, extending services to those in need is not possible at this time. Of course, with a new purpose built facility we would be better able to accommodate those persons not only on the waiting list, but those future clients as well. We are anxiously awaiting the construction of a new facility, and committed to doing our part to make it a reality.”

When completed, the building will be classified as a Centre of Excellence in the training of adults with disabilities within the Cayman Islands, and will support and develop independent living skills for the clients; provide therapeutic and recreational programmes which promote inclusion and participation in meaningful and purposeful activities; and enhance and develop social and interpersonal skills which will facilitate a higher degree of successful participation and inclusion in the community.