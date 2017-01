Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin returned to his office at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday, Jan. 18 following surgery at the George Town Hospital on Monday evening, Jan. 9, for the removal of a kidney stone.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude to the doctors and medical staff at HSA and to all of the people who prayed for me, called, messaged and visited me,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “I feel good and it is great to be back.”