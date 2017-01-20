Record numbers register to vote

By Charles Duncan

Early numbers from the Elections Office show more than 21,000 voters registered for the May election.

A registration push, with elections workers canvassing house to house to sign up voters, got record numbers of voters signed up for this year’s election.

Now that the registration drive is over, elections officials say they are moving into the nomination phase to help candidates and voters understand the new “one-man, one-vote” election rules.

The Elections Office this week put the preliminary number of voters at 20,817 and say about 450 additional people registered before the deadline, setting a new record for registered voters in Cayman.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said that his office added about 2,000 new voters to the rolls. “We can always do more, but I’m happy with how it turned out,” he said.

The Elections Office also registered about 4,000 changes to addresses, names and occupations, he said. The new “one-man, one-vote” election system relies on accurate addresses to make sure voters are registered in the correct district.

The number is expected to grow when the election rolls are finalised. In a press release, the Elections Office said, “On Saturday, the Elections Office in Grand Cayman, which was especially open for registration, reported a fairly steady stream of persons visiting to either register for the first time or to check their details already on the voters’ list to ensure all the details are correct and current.”

Younger voters

Mr. Howell said he was particularly pleased with how many young voters signed up.

“We were successfully able to market to the younger generation,” he said. Mr. Howell explained that the Elections Office created a focus group for younger voters to learn how best to reach 18 and 19-year-olds.

He said the Elections Office advertised on social media like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to reach young voters. The focus group helped elections officials develop taglines and figure out the best platforms to reach potential millennials.

The Elections Office used targeted advertising across print newspapers, radio and other media, tailoring the message to each audience.

Multiple candidates

Mr. Howell predicts multiple candidates will line up to run for each district. “If we have five candidates per electoral district, the puts us just shy of 100 candidates,” he said.

The Elections Office would not know the total number of candidates running across the three islands until Nomination Day on 29 March, he said.

Final voter numbers will be released Jan. 31. Voter registration ended Monday after elections officials extended the deadline by two weeks. Voters can confirm that they are registered with the correct address at the post offices on all three islands or by searching their name on the www.elections.ky website.

Registration has been much higher among women. The preliminary numbers list more than 11,000 women on the voter rolls and about 9,750 men. The election is open to Caymanians who will be at least 18 years old on May 24.

This year’s election will put Cayman’s new “one man, one vote” system to the test in the first election that people in each district will vote directly for a candidate instead of the older system with larger districts and people voting for a slate of candidates.

The new election system has 19 districts across the islands. The early data from the Elections Office shows the smallest district is Cayman Brac East, with 511 voters.

Bodden Town has the two largest districts, with 1,409 voters in Bodden Town West and 1,465 in Bodden Town East. Bodden Town’s western district includes the neighborhoods around Beach Bay and Northward Prison. The eastern district includes residents around the primary school, Gun Square and Pease Bay, down to Midland Acres and Breakers.

The George Town District is broken up into eight electoral districts with between 1,100 and 1,300 voters in each, according to preliminary numbers.

With such small districts, each seat in the Legislative Assembly could be decided by just hundreds of voters.

Spending

The new Elections Law increases spending for all candidates to $40,000 this year. The previous law set limits of $30,000 for people running for the Legislative Assembly as part of a political party and $35,000 for independent candidates.

The spending limits only apply to after the Mar. 29 Nomination Day, when candidates are formally put forth for the election. There are no spending limits and candidates do not have to report spending on things like fliers, events and advertising to the Elections Office until Nomination Day.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller last year criticised the system that does not track election spending before nomination day. During the debate over the new Elections Law, Mr. Miller argued that the law should cover expenses up to six months before an election.

“One of the things that makes a mockery of the current rules is that anything candidates spend before Nomination Day doesn’t count,” he said. “Most campaign money is already spent before Nomination Day,” Mr. Miller told the Legislative Assembly. Political parties do not have spending limits.

The Elections Law amendments remove a number of additional regulations around political parties. The earlier law had a number of requirements for candidates who coordinated and behaved like political parties to force them to register as a party – those rules have been removed.