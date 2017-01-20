Waving gallery waves goodbye

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority marked the closing of the popular waving gallery at Owen Roberts International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a two-hour final farewell. Light refreshments were served and the public were given the opportunity to take photos from the waving gallery before the area was closed off. The closure of the gallery is part of the ongoing airport expansion and redevelopment project and is necessary in order for the CIAA to comply with international security regulations.