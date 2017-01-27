Home / Lead Stories / Bermuda cops to return over shooting

Bermuda cops to return over shooting

2 days ago

Officers from the Bermuda Police Service have completed a preliminary report regarding the police-involved fatal shooting that took place on Jan. 6 in the Windsor Park area of George Town. The officers returned to Bermuda last week but will be back in Grand Cayman in February to conduct follow up technical examinations once all forensic evidence is processed.

At the conclusion of their investigation, a file will be presented to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review.

Measures have also been taken to ensure the welfare of RCIPS officers directly involved in the incident, who may take personal leave or be assigned administrative duties until the inquiry into the circumstances of the incident is completed, as required by RCIPS policy and procedure.

The inquiry into the incident is being conducted in a thorough and independent manner, in line with accepted post-incident procedures and international best practice.

