Legal loophole will stop expats taking lump sum pension home

By Lindsey Turnbull

The administrators of Silver Thatch Pensions, Saxon Pensions, recently gave members a detailed overview of how the new Pensions Law, which is coming into effect in phases over this year, will affect everyone in Cayman who has a pension – expatriate and Caymanian. Gaining access to pension funds, either at retirement, or before retirement, or when a person leaves the island, were all hot topics of conversation now that the new law was coming into effect.

Limited window to collect pension cash

Top on the list of queries from expatriates was the question about whether they could access their pension in a cash lump sum when they leave the islands and head back to their home country. According to Victoria Taylor, senior finance manager with Saxon Pensions, the government was keen to close the loophole of expatriates being able to withdraw a lump sum once they leave the island. The new law will give expatriates a short grace period in which they can access their funds (called a “refund”) and then, on Dec. 31 2019, that loophole will be closed.

“Up until now people have been able to get a refund of their full pension in cash if they meet certain criteria. This includes if their employment has been terminated, if they have had no contributions for two years and if they have been non-resident for at least six months. This is about to change, however Government have put in a grace period of one year in which to make that decision,” she stated.

Effectively, people only have one year in which to decide what they want to do, because to access these funds, they must satisfy all the following points:

Two years must have passed since basic contributions to their pension fund and the final contribution must be received by Dec. 31 2017

The employee will have had to have left the island for at least six months

And the employee will have had to terminate their employment in the Cayman Islands

Ms Taylor advised: “We know how controversial this change is and the government feels they are giving you a window, it’s a very personal decision for everybody, but they also pointed out that there is no other jurisdiction that actually allows these kinds of cash payments so it’s bringing Cayman into line with the rest of the world.”

As from Dec. 31 2017 the only way an expatriate will be able to access their pension funds once they have left the island is by way of transferring their pension to another pension fund in their home country. And even then, they can only transfer that pension money overseas once they have terminated their employment, they do not live in the Cayman Islands and there have been no pension contributions for two years.

The new pension plan provider in the person’s home country would have to meet certain criteria and Silver Thatch Pensions would be posting online a list of pension plan providers in popular home countries which met these criteria, Ms Taylor advised.

An audience member questioned this new ruling saying that he felt his contract with his pension provider had been breached because when he signed up for his pension plan with Silver Thatch years ago he was under the impression that he would be able to withdraw his pension in a cash lump sum once he left the island.

Ms Taylor responded that the Silver Thatch Pension Plan, as with all pension plans on the island,was required to follow the National Pensions law.

“The feedback that the trustees of the Silver Thatch Pension Plan gave to government was that they did not agree with the change as a wholesale change,” she advised, “…but government said they wanted to go with this unilateral change…giving people one year in which to make a decision.”

The law relating to the withdrawal of a refund of $5,000 or less from a pension plan upon leaving the island remained unchanged, Ms Taylor said. So, if an expatriate wished to withdraw their pension funds to that amount or less they could still do so, even after Dec. 31 2017.