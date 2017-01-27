New pension law allows AVC access

AVCs can be used to build a house, buy land, or pay off a mortgage.

By Lindsey Turnbull

Changes to the National Pensions Law, effective 31 March, will allow both Caymanians and expats access to additional voluntary contributions, known as AVCs, with restrictions, prior to retirement age.

AVCs are payments which are made in addition to the mandatory five percent by the employer and five percent by the employee of an employee’s annual salary, and are a popular way of beefing up a pension. AVCs can be as much, or as little, as a person can afford.

Currently the National Pensions Law only allows Caymanians to access up to $35,000 of their pension from mandatory payments. This aspect of the law will not change.

Victoria Taylor, senior finance manager with Silver Thatch Pension administrators, Saxon, explained to an audience of Silver Thatch Pension members last Tuesday 17 January that the AVC will act like a savings pot.

“Up until now voluntary contributions have been lumped in until the age of 60 and it has put people off putting something extra into their pension plan… they may have been concerned if their situation changed and they wouldn’t be able to access the funds…so you will now be able to access these funds for specific reasons,” Ms Taylor said.

Ms Taylor added that people could access their AVCs if they needed to build a house, buy land on which to build a house or pay off a mortgage, but not to pay rent. People could also use their AVC funds to pay for medical expenses when health insurance did not cover such expenses (though not for elective surgery), or cover their costs if they found themselves temporarily unemployed. They could also use the money to pay for educational needs for themselves or a dependent child pursuing full time education.

In response to a question from the audience as to the more precise definition of “education,” Ms Taylor advised that they were awaiting the specifics from government as to what types of education could be considered to be covered by an AVC withdrawal.