Overview of new National Pension Law

The New National Pension Law is coming into effect in phases over the next year. If you have a pension in the Cayman Islands, whether you are an expatriate or Caymanian, here’s what you need to know.

From Jan. 1, 2017

Age at which you can get your pension: 65 (changed from 60).

Age at which you can take early retirement: 55 (changed from 50).

However, if you are 48 or older in 2017, you can still retire at 60 or take early retirement at 50.

Annual pensionable earnings has increased from $60,000 to $87,000. This means you and your employer must continue to contribute to your pension plan up until you have earned $87,000.

From Jan. 9, 2017

The minimum amount that can be withdrawn annually from a pension changes to $12,480 (changed from $12,000).

The maximum amount you can withdraw depends on your age, level of savings and will be amended due to inflation, but roughly if you are 65 and have $300,000 in your pension plan you will be able to withdraw a maximum of $15,060 annually.

From Mar. 1, 2017

Caymanians under the age of 23 who are pursuing full time education do not need to contribute to a pension plan.

Under the old law, household domestics privately employed are not pensionable. This definition will expand to include gardeners privately employed as well as maids.

From Mar. 31, 2017

Anyone can access their additional voluntary contributions (AVCs) prior to retirement to pay for:

The construction of a house, purchase of land on which to build a house or to pay off a mortgage

Medical expenses not covered by insurance and not elective

Temporary unemployment (certain criteria apply)

Educational needs of a member or their dependent child

From Dec. 31, 2017

If you are an expatriate looking to take a cash lump sum from your pension when you leave Cayman you only have a less than a one year window in which to make that decision. You must also follow all the following criteria:

Two years have passed since basic contributions to your pension have been made and the final contribution must have been received by your pension plan provider by Dec. 31, 2017

You have left the island for six months or longer

Your employment has been terminated in the Cayman Islands

People wanting to leave the island after Dec. 31, 2017 must transfer their pension into an approved pension plan provider in their home country and also must meet the following criteria:

They must:

Have terminated their employment

No longer reside in the Cayman Islands

And have had no pension contributions for two years

Coming up:

When new people come to the island they have had a grace period of nine months before they have had to contribute to a pension plan. That period is changing to six months.