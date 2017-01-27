Public given more time for consultation plan

The Ministry of Culture has extended the public consultation phase for the Draft National Culture & Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands 2017-2026.

“We are excited about all the responses and the reactions we have received from members of the public on this historic draft policy,” Minister of Culture and Premier Alden McLaughlin said. “As a result of requests from the many members of the public, the ministry has decided to move the deadline to Jan. 31 in order to receive even more feedback.”

“This draft policy is just the foundation for many good things to come,” Councillor for Culture Roy McTaggart said. “I would sincerely like to thank everyone who has contributed their time and given their feedback thus far, and we look forward to even more valuable input.”

The ministry recently held three open house sessions on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. During each open house meeting the ministry had engaging conversations with members of the public and received feedback on different sections of the draft policy. Ministry leaders and the steering committee behind the creation of the draft policy urge the public to continue to review the draft policy and strategic plan, and submit all feedback.

“We want to make sure everyone who has a voice is heard, all questions are answered and all concerns are addressed,” Chief Officer for the Ministry of Culture, Jennifer Ahearn added. “We want to ensure the public has enough time to review this policy and allow for any input or feedback on the vision, values and core objectives.”

A copy of the draft policy, frequently asked questions form and a feedback form will continue to be available at the front desk of the Government Administration Building, online and at all district libraries.

Members of the public can access the feedback form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/culturepolicy.