Suckoo and McLean to run

Alva Suckoo, MLA and Gilbert Mclean, former MLA, have agreed to form an alliance and will stand as candidates in the May 2017 general elections for the district of Bodden Town.

Mr. Suckoo, MLA will run as a candidate in the constituency of Newlands and Mr. Mclean will run as a candidate in the constituency of Bodden Town West.

Both declared candidates are standing as independents but have committed to support each other. They have also held discussions with other individuals who will be declaring as independent candidates very soon and who have also agreed to be a part of the alliance.

The two candidates state that they are prepared to work with other candidates who are contesting the election and who share similar goals and values and are prepared to work for the benefit of the people of the Cayman Islands.

A manifesto setting out the district and national goals of the candidates will be published shortly.

Both Mr. Suckoo and Mr. Mclean have been endorsed by the longest serving MLA for Bodden Town Anthony Eden who has pledged his support and commitment to the two gentlemen.

 

