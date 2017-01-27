Tourism grew in 2016

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism had a positive 2016 and has already started the year impressively.

Despite public health issues impacting tourism in the entire Caribbean region, the DOT has been successful.

Reflecting on 2016, total U.S. tourism visitor impact grew by 3.02 percent with 300,571 total air arrivals year-to-date. Collectively, the Cayman Islands welcomed 385,451 total air arrivals in 2016, a 0.02 percent increase over the previous year.

“The steady increase in arrivals to the Cayman Islands in 2016, despite global issues impacting visitation to the entire region, is testament to the concerted trade and marketing efforts of the Department of Tourism focused on strengthening brand awareness and desirability,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell.

“By implementing an integrated marketing strategy for 2017 that is tailored to the distinct needs of today’s traveller, we remain confident in our ability to attract and retain consumer interest in the Cayman Islands for years to come.”

In 2016, the DOT executed a successful year-round marketing and public relations plan supporting major on-island events and attractions but also focused on promotional deals. Promotions such as “Only in Cayman” and “The Weekender” were communicated to both consumer and travel trade audiences globally to support visitation, additionally supported by the DOT’s diverse participation in over 160 U.S. tradeshows throughout the year.

The DOT collaborated with Cayman Airways in key gateway cities with promotions through in-market events and partnerships. One highlight of note included a surprise pop-up activation at Dallas’ Grapevine Mills Malls to promote Cayman Airways’ nonstop summer service from Dallas to Grand Cayman.

This special event showcased the islands’ distinct “Caymankind” hospitality as shoppers were greeted by the airline’s flight attendants who served drinks and snacks inspired by the destination on an airline service cart, along with Miss Cayman Islands, Monyque Brooks, who was on hand to give out memorable consumer takeaways.

“With a number of events, promotions, new partnerships, and activations taking place throughout 2017, both on-island and globally, we will continue to keep the Cayman Islands on the forefront of the minds of our core target audiences,” commented Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris.

“Today’s consumer is not only savvy but increasingly distracted by the abundance of global travel opportunities. My department will remain that much smarter to stay on top of emerging market trends and competitive in the ever changing tourism landscape.”

Tourist favourites like Stingray City, Rum Point and Seven Mile Beach remain top attractions.

In 2016, public relations efforts alone generated more than 400 million media impressions for the destination and $11 million in un-paid publicity value with feature articles and mentions in outlets such as AFAR, Shape, USA Today, Outside, Bridal Guide, CondeNastTraveler.com, DuJour, Caribbean Living, The New York Post and Dallas Morning News.

As successful partnerships are imperative for an effective destination tourism strategy amidst today’s complex travel and tourism landscape, the DOT has invested in comprehensive training programmes for key domestic industry partners.

To date, the DOT has fulfilled training for over 200 partners, leading educational seminars on the topics of engaging consumers through social media and how to position the Cayman Islands as the preferred choice for destination weddings and honeymoons. In November 2016, the tourism department also hosted a public relations session for its industry partners to offer strategies for maximizing exposure of their products among target media in an effort to draw more visitors.

A robust PR strategy was used to maintain strong media relationships, and ultimately help keep the destination top of mind for future coverage and visitation. To elevate awareness of the Cayman Islands as the “Culinary capital of the Caribbean” the DOT hosted an intimate press luncheon for 15 top-tier national travel writers with the acclaimed chef Eric Ripert in October and two Cayman-themed media receptions at the New York headquarters of key national lifestyle publications Travel + Leisure and Elite Daily.