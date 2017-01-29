West Bay shooting: One man dead, four held hostage

A fatal shooting occurred in West Bay, Saturday, Jan. 28.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled to a nearby home and held two women and two children hostage. The hostages are believed to be relatives of the suspect, a police press release said.

The incident occurred around the vicinity of Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road, West Bay. Following the 3 p.m. 911 call, police were dispatched to the scene, including armed officers. The victim was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Negotiations ensued via phone with the hostage and a police officer whom the suspect requested to speak with after 911 had initiated phone contact with the suspect. Shortly before 6 p.m. the suspect surrendered to police and is now in police custody. The four other people in the home were not harmed. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident, now under police investigation, is not believed to be gang-related. Both the victim and the suspect are from West Bay.

Police are appealing to the media and members of the public not to distribute images of the victim taken at the scene, some of which have been seen on social media.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line, 949-7777, Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online at tipsubmit.com.

